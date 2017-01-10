HOLMES COUNTY - On January 13 around 9:30 p.m. investigators from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office were attempting to locate a person of interest in a recent burglary. During the search they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle described as maroon Chevy pickup with an Alabama tag on Vallee Road in Ponce de Leon. When the vehicle refused to stop, investigators initiated a pursuit that lead down Tram Road to White Road ending up at a residence off of Highway 81 just south of Reynolds Lane, where the driver fled on foot...