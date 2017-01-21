WASHINGTON COUNTY - Washington County officials will now be able to reach residents swiftly and in numerous ways when disaster strikes. The county has launched AlertWashington, a new emergency notification system geared to improved the speed at which residents receive information in weather or law-enforcement emergencies. AlertWashington is part of the AlertFlorida notification system supported by global software company Everbridge. The system - touted by Everbridge as "the most comprehensive and coordinated statewide emergency notification program in the country" - is available free to Florida counties as part of a $12 million contract the state signed with the company in 2015...