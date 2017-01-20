The Chipley High School Student Council sponsored a "Month of Gratitude" care package drive for deployed troops during the month of November. Combined, all classes donated 4,059 items to help create care packages. The Sophomore Class donated 62 items; the Junior Class donated 249 items; the Freshman Class donated 1,636 items; and the Senior Class topped all by donating 2,112 items. In addition to the items, students wrote close to 200 thank-you notes to express their gratitude for the troops' service to our country...