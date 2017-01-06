TALLAHASSEE - The first-ever death penalty handed down in Washington County was remanded in a Florida Supreme Court decision Jan. 31 finding that Zachary Taylor Wood was disproportionately sentenced in the 2014 murder of James William Shores. Wood is now facing a life sentence without parole. Wood appealed his sentence received in May 2015 in a decision made by 14th Judicial Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson following a unanimous jury recommendation of the death penalty for Wood's part in the murder of Shores...