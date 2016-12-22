Courtney Dea'un Howell has been located in a wooded area but is reported to be safe and unharmed. HCSO thanks the public for their assistance. EARLIER STORY: The Holmes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered adult. Courtney Dea'un Howell's vehicle was found abandoned on the shoulder of State Road 90 between Bonifay and Chipley. She has made threats to harming herself and is considered endangered. Howell is described as being about 5'4 in height and weighing about 230 lbs...