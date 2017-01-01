CHIPLEY - There's a new place for veterans and horses to go for healing from the visible and invisible scars of trauma. The HOPE Project is a non-profit organization founded in October last year. HOPE stands for "Healing Our Patriots with Equines" and is a project focused on helping wounded warriors, veterans, first responders and their families down the path of healing through guided contact with horses. "I do this for the 22 veterans who take their own lives every day," said David Trogdon, HOPE founder and retired Army chaplain with 33 years of military service...