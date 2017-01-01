BONIFAY - No injuries were reported in a house fire Jan. 5. Holmes County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a residence at 1360 Clifford Street around 2:30 that afternoon. The first Bonifay Fire Rescue unit arrived to find a single-story brick home with heavy smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters entered through the front door and found no fire on the ground level or occupants in the home at the time. Fire and heavy smoke was found in the attic space. Firefighters had an extremely difficult time accessing the fire's source due to the home having two shingle roofs, along with a metal roof above both shingle roofs...