Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and prediction

Geoff Clark

The Charlotte Hornets (2-3) are in the City of Brotherly Love Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) at Wells Fargo Center. Below, we analyze the Hornets-76ers NBA betting odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

Hornets at 76ers: Betting odds, spread and lines

Money line : Hornets +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | 76ers -500 (bet $500 to win $100)

: Hornets +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | 76ers -500 (bet $500 to win $100) Against the spread/ATS : Hornets +9.5 (-110) | 76ers -9.5 (-110)

: Hornets +9.5 (-110) | 76ers -9.5 (-110) Over/Under : 216.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Hornets at 76ers: Key Injuries

Hornets

C Cody Zeller (hand) out

76ers

PF Mike Scott (knee) probable

(knee) probable PF Furkan Korkmaz (thigh) out

Hornets at 76ers: Odds, betting lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

76ers 113, Hornets 108

The Hornets were rolled 108-93 on New Year's Day by the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies as 4-point home favorites. Charlotte shot terribly all over the court, going 40.7% from the field, 29% from behind the 3-point arc and 66.7% from the charity stripe. They had fewer rebounds, assists, points in the point and fast-break points, and more turnovers.

Philadelphia ran the then-undefeated Orlando Magic out of the gym, leading by 38 points at one point in a 116-92 road win as a 3.5-point favorite on New Year's Eve. The 76ers led the Magic in fast-break points 18-2 and held Orlando to 34.7% field-goal shooting and 25% from three for the game. PF Joel Embiid tied for a game-high 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting with 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and zero turnovers.

The 76ers have beaten the Hornets in 11 straight head-to-head matchups, in fact, Embiid and PG Ben Simmons have never lost to Charlotte. The last five victories have come within how much Philadelphia is favored Saturday.

On one hand, we're getting value because Charlotte was terrible last night and Philadelphia looks like an early-season NBA Finals contender, but on the other hand, the 76ers have owned the Hornets recently.

I leanHORNETS (+360) for a quarter-unit because I'm going to take them plus the points. The 76ers will probably edge them out but my long-term sports betting strategy is to sprinkle on an underdog's money line when taking them to cover the spread.

It's rare when we follow and not fade the market, but let's TAKE HORNETS +9.5 (-110) because that appears to be the sharp side. According to Pregame.com, 57% of the action is on Charlotte despite them getting destroyed by the Grizzlies and Philadelphia looking great so far.

The Hornets are 9-3 ATS off of no rest and have covered in 55% of their games as road dogs since the beginning of last season.

I leanUNDER 216.5 (-110) because I think the trend of four straight Unders in Hornets-76ers games is stronger than these teams being a combined 1-9 O/U so far this year. Still, I'd put only a tiny wager on this.

Also, the Hornets offense was so bad last night that I am expecting a bounce-back performance and effort. They were getting some quality looks, just very few of them fell.

