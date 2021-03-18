CHS hosts track meet

From Staff Reports

Chipley High School hosted a track and field meet Monday, March 15. Competing at the event were teams from Blountstown, Chipley, Cottondale, Graceville, Liberty County, Sneads, Vernon, and Wewahitchka. Overall scores for the girls’ teams were: Chipley – 116; Blountstown – 102; Wewahitchka – 87; Liberty County – 74; Graceville – 60; Vernon – 19 and Sneads – 6

Overall scores for the boys’ teams were: Blountstown – 169; Graceville – 72.5; Chipley – 63; Liberty County – 58.5; Wewahitchka – 45; Sneads – 37 and Vernon – 27.

