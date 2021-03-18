CHS hosts track meet

From Staff Reports
Ty’Asha Ware of Chipley (right) competes in the 100 Meter Finals.

Chipley High School hosted a track and field meet Monday, March 15. Competing at the event were teams from Blountstown, Chipley, Cottondale, Graceville, Liberty County, Sneads, Vernon, and Wewahitchka. Overall scores for the girls’ teams were: Chipley – 116; Blountstown – 102; Wewahitchka – 87; Liberty County – 74; Graceville – 60; Vernon – 19 and Sneads – 6

Mason Barnes competes in the shotput event.

Overall scores for the boys’ teams were: Blountstown – 169; Graceville – 72.5; Chipley – 63; Liberty County – 58.5; Wewahitchka – 45; Sneads – 37 and Vernon – 27.

From left: Xavier Hooks and Lawson Carter compete in the 100 Meter FInals.

Got sports? Help us highlight local athletes! Email your sports photos to: cwyatt@nevespublishing.com.

Quinell Mcghee competes in the 100 Meter Finals.