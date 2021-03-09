Chipola's Isadora Sousa named state basketball Player of Week

Special to Washington County News

Chipola College’s Isadora Sousa is the FCSAA Region 8 Women's Basketball Player of the Week for March 1, the same week the Lady Indians moved into the top spot in the NJCAA National Poll and tied for first in the FCSAA State Poll with Northwest.

Sousa, a sophomore forward from Sao Paulo, Brazil, averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals in two games.

She shot 38.7 percent (12-of-31) from the field, 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from three and hit all three of her free throw attempts. Sousa recorded a triple-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) in a win over Tallahassee. She tallied 18 points in 59-58 win over top-ranked and previously undefeated Northwest Florida State on Feb. 27.

Sousa’s teammate DeMyla Brown was also nominated for Player of the Week.

The Lady Indians (7-1) are second in the Panhandle Conference just a half game behind Northwest. Chipola’s Feb. 6 game with Pensacola was rescheduled to March 15 due to Covid-19.

The women’s conference standings as of March 4 are: Northwest (8-1), Chipola (7-1), Gulf Coast (4-5), Pensacola (1-7) and Tallahassee (1-7).