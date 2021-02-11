Chipola softball playing in Panhandle Conference tournament

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chipola softball team (4-7) is ranked number seven in the FCSAA State Poll.

Chipola is on the road through the end of February. The team plays in the Panhandle Conference Round Robin scheduled from March 19-24 in Dothan.

Two Lady Indians are batting over .400—Shakara Goodloe is batting .407 with 15 runs and 7 RBI. Ava Worthy has a .406 average with 13 hits, 14 runs and 5 RBI.

