Chipola basketball teams to host Northwest, Gulf Coast

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

Both Chipola teams host Northwest Saturday, Feb. 13, and Gulf Coast Wednesday, Feb. 17. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

Due to social distancing, only Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games.

The Lady Indians (5-0) are second in the FCSAA Poll and fourth in the NJCAA National Poll. The Indians (6-3) are ranked fifth in the FCSAA Poll.

Chipola is 2-0 in women’s league play after a big 75-47 win over Tallahassee on Feb. 9. Pensacola rescheduled their game against Chipola due to Covid issues. The Lady Indians beat LSU-Eunice, 89-43, in a non-conference game Feb. 6.

Both Chipola basketball teams opened the Panhandle Conference season Feb. 3 at Gulf Coast.

The Lady Indians scored a 62-55 win over Gulf Coast.

The Chipola men (1-2) suffered a 70-49 loss to Tallahassee Feb. 9. The Indians beat Pensacola 87-69, Feb. 6. The Indians opened league play with a 68-65 loss to Gulf Coast.

Home games will be webcast live with a link available on each team’s schedule at www.chipolaathletics.com