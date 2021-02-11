Chipola baseball ranked third in national poll

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chipola baseball team (10-1) held onto the No. 2 spot in the FCSAA State Poll for a third week and is ranked third in the NJCAA National Poll.

Chipola and Northwest (4) are the only Panhandle teams in the NJCAA Poll. Chipola is the top-ranked Panhandle team in the state poll with Northwest and Gulf Coast tied at number three.

The Indians have a team batting average of .362, while holding opponents to a .184 average. Cameron Gray leads the team in plate appearances with 41. He’s hitting .366 with 15 hits and 12 RBI. Alfonso Villalobos is hitting .440 with three homeruns. Austin Myles is batting .364 with three homeruns.

The Indians swept Florida Southwestern in a four-game series Feb. 5-7 with the scores of 4-3, 9-3, 12-11 and 14-8.

Chipola has another big week of home games beginning Friday, Feb. 12 with a double-header with San Jacinto-North. The Indians host Gordon State on Feb. 16 at 2 and 4 p.m. and Miami-Dade Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. Chipola hits the road for games in Palatka Feb. 19-21 before returning home to host Wallace-Hanceville Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

For the latest news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com