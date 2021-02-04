Chipola baseball ranked third in national poll

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chipola baseball team (6-1­) held onto the number two spot in the FCSAA State Poll for a second week and is ranked third in the NJCAA National Poll.

Chipola and Northwest (4) are the only Panhandle teams in the NJCAA Poll. Chipola is the top-ranked Panhandle team in the state poll with Northwest at 6 and Gulf Coast at 9.

The Indians hosted Florida Southwestern in a three-game series Friday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m., Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. The results of Friday's game were not available at deadline.

Chipola has another big week of home games beginning Feb. 12 with a double-header with San Jacinto-North at 2 and 5 p.m. The Indians host Gordon State, Feb. 16 at 2 and 4 p.m. and Miami-Dade Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com