Happy Corner: The Murder of Babe Reed

By Hazel Wells Tison

The month is gone, but this is my Black History Month article. I am so excited that “the paper," better known as The Holmes County Advertiser has a new owner. Judging by the last two issues, it promises to be a good fit for our community. I welcome Carol Kent back as editor and I look forward to working with her again. I am finally learning a little more with my new computer and I hope to be more regular with my Happy Corner. This story is one that I intended to write and is one reason I got a computer in the first place. I did write it for the Washington County Heritage Book that was published 2006.

The murder of Babe Reed, a Black man from the St Mary’s Community near Caryville remains one of the unsolved and unpunished crimes in Washington County, Florida to this day. It is also an example of the type incidents that were prevalent before the civil rights movement of the 1060’s. I remember the murder because Babe Reed was often at our farm buying produce or mullet fish from “the bay,” arranging transportation, or even helping with farm chores. So it must have been in the late 1930’s or even early 40’s. My dad had a pick-up truck, about the only person who owned a motor vehicle in the community around us.

Before stock law was passed in the late 1940’s, livestock roamed the woods and all crops had to be fenced. AS a result, farmers had a particular brand with which they marked their cows and hogs in order to identify theirs. Babe Reed, a black man, was a property owner who had a nice herd of hogs. His property was located not many miles from that of my Grandpa Jim Harris who also owned some hogs that fed in the woods. With four nearly grown sons they were able to keep track of their herd. One day the two younger brothers, Arlie and Arnie were roaming the woods, they observed some men from Caryville who shall remain anonymous here attempting to round up their hogs. Because they were seen, the men left the Harris hogs behind. Experienced woodsmen because my grandpa was a turpentine worker, the boys continued to be vigilant, knowing the character of the men. Another day, concealing themselves in the undergrowth, they observed these same men attempting to round up Babe’s hogs. They were able to load Reed’s shoats onto their truck, but the sow eluded them, so they shot her

on the spot and loaded her onto the truck as well. (One of the men owned and operated a store where he had a meat market.)

When his hogs came up missing, based on the Harris boys’ observations, Reed filed charges against the here unnamed perpetrators. It was unprecedented in that time period for a black man to bring charges against a white man. Not long after, a relative of Reed’s and Buck and Stella Ghant died in Ghant, Alabama and my dad Hugh Wells was driving them to the funeral. (Some may remember that Stella was known as a fortune teller or conjure woman in the St.Mary’s community.) On the way Babe told my dad, “Mr. Wells, I knows they gonna kill me (for reporting the theft.) When they do, I want’s you to take me to St Mary’s Cemetery in this truck as fast as it will go.”

Not much later while driving through the piney woods three trail roads, a rifle shot rang out and Babe reed fell to the ground. When the assailants saw that the man was still alive, they took the board from the wagon that was being used as a seat and beat him in the head till they thought he was dead. When he was found, however, he still had a little breath left and he named his murderers.

My father said the men whom he named were never charged with the crime. As a smoke screen, the sheriff rounded up some of the blacks and held them in the Washington County jail for a little while, but later released them.

Since an inquest had to be held and there was no Black mortician, Babe Reed’s body was held at Blackburn Funeral Home in Chipley. One day my dad was in Chipley and went by the funeral home to inquire about the remains. Mr. Blackburn said, “Hugh, how much will you charge me to take this man to St. Mary’s?”

Hugh replied, “I won’t charge you anything. Babe had requested that I haul his body to the church in my pickup.” Since times were hard and $2.00 was $2.00, Daddy did accept the $2.00.

He was carrying out Babe’s request and driving as fast as that pick-up would go when the lid flew off the wooden box casket and after placing it back on, he slowed down the rest of the way.

A long time ago I requested that one of our song writing boys, Glen Tison, Hiram Tison, Max Wells or Emory Wells write a ballad about this story, but so far no takers.