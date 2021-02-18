Social distancing not a problem at Baptist College of Florida

Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

Like most educational institutions around the country, The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville has had to make adjustments to keep its students, faculty and staff safe during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those changes has been for the inspirational chapel services held every Monday at 9:30 a.m. To maintain social distancing to keep everyone safe, BCF has shifted the regular chapel services to the large BCF Wellness Center located on the Graceville campus.

The chairs have been positioned six feet apart, students are wearing masks, and hand sanitizer is located in the entranceway.

In spite of the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to the campus, the AV team and music and worship division have gone above and beyond to provide some beautiful praise and worship experiences in the new location as well as the exceptional preaching arranged through the president’s office.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen has not only preached in the socially distanced Wellness Center, but is utilizing the exceptional preaching abilities found in his professors and staff to complete the chapel schedule for the spring semester.

During the first week of chapel, Kinchen made a point to greet both new and returning students in the new “chapel environment” and shared from his heart from 2 Kings 6:7-8 about viewing the times we are living through the Gospel lens. Using the illustration from an optometrist visit, Kinchen challenged the student body, faculty, and staff to look at the current situation and determine which lens they plan to look through.

In addition to the first few weeks of chapel with BCF President Kinchen, a list of all of the chapel speakers can be found on the school's website at baptistcollege.edu. Although chapel services are not currently open to the public, BCF invites the community to watch via Facebook live (facebook.com/baptistcollege) or on Vimeo. Chapel speakers include BCF professors and staff serving at the college.

Call 800-328-2660 or visit baptistcollege.edu for details.