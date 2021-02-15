Holmes County District Schools recognizes 2021 Teacher of the Year

Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

Holmes County District Schools recently honored the 2021 Teacher of the Year and School Related Employee nominees from each of their schools.

School Related Employee nominees from 2020 were also honored, as their recognition had to be postponed due to the pandemic. They also announced that the 2021 Holmes County School Related Employee of the Year is Judy Galloway, cafeteria manager at Ponce de Leon Elementary School.

The Holmes County Teacher of the Year is Lucy Etheridge, HCHS media specialist.

As each school's nominee was introduced, the school principal spoke about what made that individual an outstanding employee and the special skills and traits they possess. The common thread among all of them is that they show love for their students every single day.

For more information, call 850-547-9341 ext. 1252 for details.