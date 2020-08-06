McKnight remains chair of GCSC board

Star Staff Report

PANAMA CITY –Gulf Coast State College is pleased to announce that during their District Board of Trustees meeting on July 23, Jim W. McKnight was re-elected as the Board Chair, and Tom L. Lewis as the Vice Chairman. The following trustees are appointed by the Governor, confirmed by Senate, and continue to serve Gulf Coast State College representative of their respective counties: David P. Warriner, Gulf County; Don R. Crisp, Bay County; Elizabeth M. Kirvin, Franklin County; Joe K. Tannehill, Bay County; Ralph C. Roberson, Gulf County; and Steve D. Millaway, Bay County