Local church to host ‘sensory friendly’ egg hunt

BONIFAY, Fla. – Life Out Loud Church is preparing for its community Easter egg hunt, but while members are getting ready to hide eggs, they are ensuring inclusiveness is easily found.

The church is hosting a sensory friendly Easter egg hunt Sunday, April 4. Pastor Danny Carnley and wife Donna Carnley say the purpose of the event is to provide an Easter activity that doesn’t leave anyone out, especially children who have special needs such as neuro-developmental disorders.

“We understand the boundaries families with special needs children have, and we wanted to reach out to those families who so often miss out on egg hunts because over stimulation is a trigger for their child,” said Donna Carnley. “Our goal is to let these families know that there are Easter activities their child can do that will be inclusive.”

With the theme of “You Fit in Here”, the event is being organized with the help of several childhood development professionals, ranging from church members who are ESE teachers to staff with the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, who will offer developmental screenings on site at the request of parents.

In addition to the egg hunt, there will be activities for all stages, with children being able to participate at whatever level they like. This includes sensory bins related to different themes and purposes.

The sensory friendly egg hunt will take place at the church at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, April 4 and will be followed by Easter Service at 11 a.m. and then a second egg hunt open to all children immediately after the service. Carnley says everyone is invited to attend the Easter service.

“We know how challenging it can be for parents of children who have special needs,” said Carnley. “We just want those parents to know there’s a place for them here.”

Life Out Loud Church is located at 2118 Live Oak Road in Bonifay. For more information, call 850-638-7761.