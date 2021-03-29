Incumbents retain seats in Bonifay election

By Diane M. Robinson | Washington County News

BONIFAY – The City of Bonifay held elections Tuesday, March 23.

Mayor James “Eddie” Sims and Seat 3 Incumbent Travis Cook retained their roles on the council unopposed. Roger Brooks retained Seat 1 after receiving 141 votes to challenger Sierra Smith’s 111 votes in the election’s only contested race.

Brooks praised his opponent following the election.

“I had a worthy opponent in Sierra,” he said. “We ran a good race with everything being above board, and I would like to thank her for that.”

The council met in special session following the election to hold swearing in ceremonies and to discuss restructure of the council. No changes were made with Brooks also retaining his seat as Vice Mayor.

Bonifay City Council will meet again in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12.