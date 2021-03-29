Groundbreaking held for Bonifay Fire-Rescue Expansion

From Staff Reports

BONIFAY – The community gathered at the Bonifay fire station Saturday, March 27, to celebrate groundbreaking ceremonies for the long-awaited expansion project at Bonifay Fire-Rescue.

The project calls for a two-bay fire department expansion, which will better allow for the proper store, maintenance, and securing of the department’s fire rescue equipment and vehicles. The expansion will be paid for by $850,000 in state-appropriated funds.

Fire Chief Larry Cook says the expansion is more than simply doubling the size of the station; it’s a labor of love for what Bonifay Fire-Rescue volunteers consider a second home.

“Generations of fathers and sons have gone through this fire department,” Cook said. “To the community, this expansion means being able to stay in a building they all are bonded by.”