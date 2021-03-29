Deputy pursues suspect after nearly being struck by vehicle

From Staff Reports

A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop a blue 2021 Jeep on March 22, after it almost struck him at the intersection of Highway 79 and I-10.

The Jeep jumped onto the interstate headed east bound and refused to stop. The pursuit continued east with the Jeep exiting the interstate at the Chipley exit. The deputy followed the Jeep south, where a Chipley Police Officer joined the pursuit. The suspect continued south, turning east onto Clayton Road before turning back north onto Falling Waters Road. The suspect finally pulled into a residence near Falling Waters Road and was taken into custody by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

The driver was identified as Daqwan Christie Shimar, from Orlando. Shimar was wanted out of Orange County for fleeing and attempting to elude, and is now facing charges of fleeing, attempting to elude, and reckless driving out of Holmes County.