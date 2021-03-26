Robinson returns as reporter for The News, Times-Advertiser

From Staff Reports

Diane M. Robinson has returned as a reporter with the Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser, a position she previously served from 2016 to 2019.

“I am pleased to announce Diane Robinson has reprised her role as a community reporter with the News and Times-Advertiser,” said Editor Carol Kent Wyatt. “Diane is an experienced journalist who is passionate about the Holmes and Washington county communities. She has a way of connecting those communities through her writing and reporting as she chronicles local news and events.”

The News and Times-Advertiser, along with The (Port St. Joe) Star and Apalachicola Times, were recently purchased from Gannett Media Corp. by Neves Media Publishing based out of Bay County. Nicole Barefield serves as Publisher for the four weeklies.

“As Neves Media Publishing re-establishes the role of these local, community newspapers, you can be assured Diane will join Carol in being an advocate for bringing the local news back home to you,” said Barefield.