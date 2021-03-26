Daniels to guest star at Spanish Trail Opry

From Staff Reports

Panama City native Clint Daniels will perform as the guest artist at the Spanish Trail Opry, slated for 7 p.m., Saturday, April 10.

Daniels is making the trip from Nashville, Tennessee, specifically to play in the show, which will be directed by his long-time friend, Wausau resident Jimmy Miller. Miller, who years ago played music with Daniels’ father, Phillip Daniels, in the Hard Labor Bluegrass band, says Clint Daniels has an affinity for pure, traditional country music that seems to be a rarity in today’s music scene.

“He has remained true to the roots of country music,” said Miller. “His songwriting has meaning. For example, if you just listen to the first verse in the chorus of ‘Some of It’, you’ll hear some strong words. It’s like poetry.”

“Some of It” was co-written by Daniels for country star Eric Church. Daniels has also penned hits for other major artists, including “Brokenheartsville" for Joe Nichols and several songs for Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Montgomery Gentry, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Clay Walker, and Easton Corbin.

Daniels’ 13-year-old son, Lawson, who plays numerous instruments ranging from guitar to piano, will be joining him on stage for the April 10 performance.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 and may be purchased online at spanishtrailplayhouse.com or by calling or stopping by the Spanish Trail Playhouse box office: 850-638-9113, 680 2nd Street, Chipley. The box office is open from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.