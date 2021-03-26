Community mourns loss of three local teens

WMBB and Washington County News staff

It’s been a somber few days in Washington and Holmes county as the community towns mourn the loss of three local teenagers. They died after their car was struck by a tractor-trailer and became engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Geneva County, Alabama. Those close to the teens say a huge hole has been left in their tight-knit community.

“Hang in there, be there for each other; you’ve got a community that’s behind you,” said Thomas Register, former Vernon High School head basketball coach.

Coach Register served as Vernon High School student, Kearri Brown’s, basketball coach. He says the sudden loss is shocking.

“The impact that kid had on everybody’s lives, you can’t put into words,” Register said.

Register describes Brown as a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court.

“He was the life of the party. He was fun to be around, never complained. Always went hard. The impact he had was not only on kids but also on teachers,” Register said.

Sisters Catrina Adams and Kylee Duplesis also lost their lives in the crash. Adams attended Holmes County High School, and Duplesis played softball for Chipley High School. Her coach says a huge part of their team is now missing.

“She was a roadrunner. She was very influential. She was the backbone of the team,” said Sacher Dickson, Chipley High School’s softball coach.

As for Adams, Coach Dickson says she, too, was someone you could never forget, saying she was like a “spark plug”.

“Just knowing her these last few years, she wanted the best for her sister, the best for the team overall. She was the exact same,” Dickson said.

Donations are being accepted for the two families. Donations for Adams and Duplesis’ family can be mailed to Chipley High School, payable to CHS, 1545 Brickyard Road, Chipley, FL 32428. A Go Fund Me account has also been set up (searchable at gofundme.com under: In loving memory of Catrina Adams & Kylee Duplesis).

Vernon High School Principal Brian Riviere is collecting donation on behalf of Brown. Donations may be made via Venmo under @Brian-Riviere-1 or by mailing checks to Vernon High School, 3232 Moss Hill Rd, Vernon FL, 32462.