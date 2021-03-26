Chipley police bust woman with meth at motel

Special to the Times

During the early morning hours of Monday, March 22, officers of the Chipley Police Department observed an individual with a known active warrant in the area of Motel Drive.

After the subject was arrested, he told officers there was methamphetamine in his motel room, which could be found in his co-occupant’s purse. Officers then confronted the female room occupant, Leeazia M. Taylor, 27, of Marianna.

Police said that when confronted with the accusation, Taylor grabbed her wallet from the bed and opened it, at which time officers observed a package found to contain methamphetamine in it, fall from the wallet to the floor.

Taylor was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County jail where she was booked on the charge of possession of methamphetamine