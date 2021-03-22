Washington County arrests

From Staff Reports

The following booking information was reported by the Washington County Jail between March 5 and March 20. All subjects are presumed innocent until convicted.

· Jeffery Juiett Jones, 50, of Reedy Branch Road, Eastman, GA: 3/5/21 – Aggravated stalking

· Rodney Dominique Lee, 28, of Pearson Street, Chipley: 3/5/21 – Possession of cocaine

· William Tanner Hedrick, 30, address unknown: 3/5/21 – Larceny between $5K and $10K, larceny between $10K and $20K

· Francis Michael Weeks, 38, of 2nd Street, Chipley: 3/5/21 – Possession of controlled substance without prescription, resist officer without violence, burglary, stalking, trespassing, criminal mischief under $200

· John Jacob Ewing, 27, of Memorial Drive, Wausau: 3/6/21 – Resist officer without violence

· Christopher Aaron Crunkelton, 38, of Bunyon Drive, Chipley: 3/9/21 – Resist officer without violence, obstructing justice, larceny between $300 and $5K, battery on person 65 years or older

· Jonathan Frank Griffin, 32, of Dawkins Street, Vernon: 3/10/21 – Possession or use of narcotics equipment

· William Benjamin Mock, 35, of Woodbad Drive, Geneva, AL: 3/11/21 – Fabricating or tampering with physical evidence, possession controlled substance without prescription

· Dominique Francheska Works, 35, of West Penn Avenue, Caryville: 3/14/21 – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

· Jesse Randell Taylor, 34, of Pioneer Road, Chipley: 3/15/21 – Possession or use of narcotics equipment, possession controlled substance without prescription, failure to register motor vehicle, resist office without violence

· Cameron Lee Zion, 21, of Deer Lane, Santa Rosa: 3/15/21 – Driving with license suspended second offense, possession of short barreled gun rifle or machine gun

· Robert Stanley Parks, 38, of Bull Street, Eastpoint: 3/15/21 – Possession controlled substance without prescription

· Justin Duke Lester, 33, of Oakland Drive, Greenwood: 3/15/21 – Possession of Schedule I or II synthetic narcotics with intent to sell

· Daniel Spencer Bullard, 29, of Lynn Haven: 3/15/21 – Flee/elude police with disregard of safety to people or property, assault on LEO/firefighter/EMT, attach registration license not assigned, reckless driving first offense, driving with license suspended habitual offense

· Charles Howard Vincent, 27, of Roche Road, Chipley: 3/16/21 – Resist officer without violence, possession controlled substance without prescription, fabricating or tampering with physical evidence

· Beckett Lomax Kendrick, 48, of Keiber Circle, Youngstown: 3/16/21 – Possession controlled substance without prescription

· Kaitlyn Michelle Nickels, 23, of MLK Drive, Chipley: 3/16/21 – Possession controlled substance without prescription

· John Michael Grant, 33, of Noble Road, Monticello: 3/16/21 – Flee/elude police at high speed with disregard of safety to people or property, resist officer without violence, possession of weapon/ammo by felon, driving with suspended license, reckless driving, larceny theft between $300 and $5000

· Daniel Filemon Alvarado, 25, of Brickyard Road, Chipley: 3/16/21 – Possession controlled substance without prescription, possession or use of narcotics equipment

· Mary Deanne Turner, 51, of Buddy Road, Chipley: 3/17/21 – Possession or use of narcotics equipment

· Aris Alto Watkins, 64, of Fountain: 3/17/21 – DUI first offense

· Holley Anne Stanaland, 25, of West Edney Avenue, Crestview: 3/17/21 – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

· Kevin Alan Harrison, 31, of Bonnet Pond, Chipley: 3/17/21 – Simple assault intent/threat to do violence

· Christina Michelle Huckaby, 36, of Seminole Road, Chipley: 3/17/21 – Possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana

· Heather Margaret Huddy, 44, of Atlantis Drive, Southport: 3/18/21 – Possession or use of narcotics equipment

· Lane Walker Corbin, 24, of North Highway 181, Westville: 3/19/21 – Possession controlled substance without prescription