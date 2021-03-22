Traffic stop results in discovery of illicit pharmacy

From Staff Reports

BONIFAY - On March 19, 2021, a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office stopped an older black Chevy Tahoe for having no license plate on Highway 79. The driver of the truck was identified as Markeith R. Crumbley from Georgia.

While the deputy was writing a citation, K9 Lasso was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Lasso indicated a positive alert to the presence of narcotics. The vehicle was then searched, and deputies located a .38 caliber revolver under the center console, reported stolen out of Okaloosa County. Further searching revealed 10 packs of edible marijuana, a black backpack containing even more marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, powder cocaine, two bottles of promethazine codeine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and amphetamines.

Crumbley was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone, possession of amphetamine, possession of promethazine codeine, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.