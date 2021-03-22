Traffic incidents in Bonifay, ESTO result in drug arrests

From Staff Reports

BONIFAY – On March 20, 2021, an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Chevrolet truck being driven by Shane Allen Irby of Bonifay.

Irby was found to have a suspended license and an active warrant after officers ran his license. Irby exited the vehicle with an open pocketknife in his hand, which he quickly dropped, and he was apprehended. A search of his person revealed a plastic bag containing methamphetamine in a pocket. A .380 pistol with the serial numbers removed was later discovered, hidden in the dash of the vehicle.

Irby was found to be a convicted felon, and was subsequently charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

ESTO – On March 20, 2021, deputies responded to Coates Road regarding a suspicious vehicle. Once deputies arrived, they located a gray van and a white male subject. Later identified as Roger Billy Ward III, the individual was found sitting in the vehicle with the engine running.

Deputies tried to communicate with the subject, but he refused to say much to them. Ward was reportedly acting as if he was under the influence of narcotics. While talking, deputies observed illegal narcotics in plain view. They asked Ward to step out of the vehicle, which he refused. The deputies attempted to remove Ward from the vehicle, at which point he became combative and started fighting deputies. After being tased, Ward was able to be detained. A small plastic bag containing methamphetamine was found in his pants pocket. A search of the vehicle revealed several containers of marijuana/hemp, and a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.

Ward was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer with violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ESTO – On March 19, 2021, deputies responded to a traffic crash on Hwy 2 just east of SR 79. Upon arrival, a witness told a deputy that the driver of a van involved in the accident had thrown something over the fence. The deputy was able to locate a camouflage bag containing meth pipes. The deputy confronted the driver, Adrian Michael Cook from Caryville, and Cook admitted to tossing the items.

Cook admitted to also having methamphetamine in his pants, which was located and removed by deputies. Cook was placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.