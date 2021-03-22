Holmes County arrests

From Staff Reports

The following booking information was reported by the Holmes County Jail between March 5 and March 20. All subjects are presumed innocent until convicted.

· Sergio Williams, 27, of Parkridge Drive, Navarre: 3/5/21 – Possession of narcotics equipment and marijuana over 20 grams, possession of controlled substance without prescription

· Jamie John Newberry, 30, of WCO Road 70, Dothan, AL: 3/7/21 – Trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or over

· James Herman Kelley, 52, of Pineview Drive, Bonifay: 3/7/21 – Reckless driving first offense

· Jesse Tyler Ugas, 29, of CR 49, Slocomb, AL: 3/7/21 – Trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or over

· Jessica Richards, 43, of Peacock Street, Dothan, AL: 3/7/21 – Trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or over

· Daneil J. Driver, 23, of Ammons Road, Bonifay: 3/8/21 – Failure to appear, driving with license suspended/revoked

· David Russell Chapman, 33, of Clearview Lane, Graceville: 3/8/21 – Battery

· Samuel Rivera Hernandez, 61, of Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee: 3/9/21 – Driving with license suspended/revoked

· Skylar C. Owens, 20, of Lakeview Drive, DeFuniak Springs: 3/11/21 – Possession or use of narcotics equipment, driving without valid license

· Lane Hudson, 54, of Adolph Whitaker Road, Bonifay: 3/11/21 – Possession methaqualone or mecloqualone derivative, possession or use of narcotics equipment

· Tyler Alan Cullifer, 24, of Broom Road, Bonifay: 3/12/21 – Battery, criminal mischief property damage under $200

· Emmanuel Moore, 34, of Chesterville Road, Belden, MS: 3/12/21 – Out of state warrant for VOP/Possession of marijuana

· Brandin Miller, 24, of Sunrise Road, DeFuniak Springs: 3/13/21 – Out of county warrant for trespassing

· Chandrea Shine, 22, of Edgefield Road: 3/13/21 – Reckless driving, aggravated abuse/cruelty towards child, possession or use of narcotics equipment, possession of marijuana under 20 grams

· Benny E. Mayo, 62, of North Pine Street, Westville: 3/13/21 – Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery on LEO/firefighter/EMT, possession of weapon/ammo by felon, assault on person over 65 years

· Justin Joseph Eugene Rushing, 29, of Highway 181, Ponce de Leon: 3/15/21 – Driving with license suspended/revoked

· Bobby Myers, 52, of West Promenade, Geneva, AL: 3/15/21 – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession or use of narcotics equipment, driving with license suspended/revoked

· Keith McKinney, 46, Peak Road, Westville: 3/15/21 – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession or use of narcotics equipment

· Sileana Daniale Stephens, 39, of Red Bird Road, Bonifay: 3/16/21 – Violation of community control

· Amanda Lois Vanderecken, 35, of Swanee Avenue, DeFuniak Springs: 3/16/21 – Grand theft

· Randall Whitehead, 65, of Rob Forehand Road, Bonifay: 3/17/21 – Reckless driving first offense, possession methaqualone or mecloqualone derivative, possession or use of narcotics equipment

· James Anthony Roper, 49, of Henry Grey Road, Bonifay: 3/17/21 – Contempt of court order

· Sybil Webster, 44, of Skelton Street, Ponce de Leon: 3/18/21 – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession or use of narcotics equipment