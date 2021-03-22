Gilley remembered as 'sweet man,' 'great talent'

From Staff Reports

VERNON – Washington County is mourning the loss of a beloved resident, Charles Gilley.

Gilley passed away on March 17 at the age of 76 and is most notably known for opening Gilley’s Family Opry in 1999. Gilley and his wife of nearly 57 years, Edell, loved music and Jesus. While the Opry hosted many country artists, gospel music was a large part of the show as well. Gilley was known to say, ”Remember, a song can change your mood for the moment, but Jesus Christ can change your life forever.”

Although the opry has closed, Gilley’s legacy lives on through his children. When Gilley decided it was time to close the Opry in 2019 and move into a new season of life, along with his children, it was decided to turn the Opry into a wedding and event venue. That venue is now called The Majestic Oaks.

Many in the community have posted touching comments on Facebook speaking of his love for his family, his talent and how deeply he will be missed. One such comment from Andrew Cardy reads, “Your father was such a sweet man and his love for you and his family was so apparent.” Another comment spoke of his talent, “Charles was such an incredible person with great talent. He blessed us for many years,” wrote Rachel Jordan Durch.

Gilley was laid to rest on March 21 while surrounded by family, many friends and loved ones.