Fugitive captured by HCSO, FDLE

From Staff Reports

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Agents with Florida Department of Law Enforcement regarding a wanted fugitive Jesse Tyler Crooks from South Carolina. FDLE received information that the fugitive was at the Holiday Inn motel in Bonifay. Investigators alongside FDLE conducted surveillance on the hotel, where they located the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot.

The vehicle was parked and running in the parking lot, with occupants inside. Law enforcement pinned the vehicle from all sides to prevent the vehicle from fleeing, and the occupants were removed and detained.

The driver was identified as the brother of wanted fugitive Jesse Crooks. Investigators learned that there were two other adults inside a hotel room. Agents converged on the room and located Jesse Crooks inside. He was taken into custody Friday, March 19 without incident and transported to the Holmes County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to South Carolina.