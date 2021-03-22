Derrenbacher arrested on drug charges

Special to Washington County News

On March 21, officers with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a red, four-door sedan on Hwy 77 for driving without headlights on.

The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Joshua D. Derrenbacher.

During the course of the traffic stop, Chipley PD K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle conducted by officers revealed the presence of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine.

The driver, Derrenbacher, was placed under arrested on charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine) and possessing and or use of narcotics equipment. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.

The Chipley Police Department encourages anyone to contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at 850-638-8477, if you are aware of criminal activity.