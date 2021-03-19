Speeding vehicle leads to meth charges

Washington County News

A vehicle speeding down Hwy 90 resulted in the arrest of a Chipley man on methamphetamine charges.

Around noon, on Thursday, March 18, a traffic stop was conducted on Hwy 90 near Odom Road after a deputy clocked the vehicle traveling 25 miles over the posted speed limit.

During the traffic stop, deputies observed the overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After identifying the driver as 40-year-old Steven Douglas Barefield, deputies ask him to exit the vehicle.

As Barefield exited the vehicle, he grabbed two packs of cigarettes which were later found to contain more than just cigarettes. After receiving consent to search, deputies discovered the cigarette pouch contained a couple white pills along with the cigarettes. After a further search of the vehicle, a pill bottle with no label was located which contained a crystal substance later field test confirmed to be methamphetamine. Also located in the vehicle was a glass meth pipe.

Barefield was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Barefield is currently out on a $9,500 bond.

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.