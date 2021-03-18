WCSO arrests two in separate pursuits

From Staff Reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY – Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office made arrests while assisting other law enforcement agencies in separate pursuits earlier this week.

Tuesday, March 16, WCSO assisted Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Panama City Beach Police in reference to a stolen vehicle pursuit initiated in Bay County.

The vehicle was lost and later located on Dawkins Street in Vernon, where the suspect had abandoned it and fled on foot.

K9 teams with Northwest Florida Reception Center and Holmes Correctional Institution assisted in the search, quickly locating and apprehending John Michael Grant of Monticello, Florida in a nearby wooded area between Pinecrest St. and Dalton St in Vernon.

The next day, WCSO assisted Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in another high-speed chase. The suspect wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Clayton Rd. and Orange Hill Highway and fled on foot.

Jackson County Correctional Institution and Northwest Florida Reception Center K9 teams assisted in the search, locating 35-year-old Robert Murl Tuten of Panama City.

Tuten had Bay County warrants for violation of probation and is additionally charged in Washington County for fleeing and eluding.