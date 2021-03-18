Vernon pledges March salaries to family of teen

By Carol Kent Wyatt | Washington County News

VERNON – In a show of support after a tragic loss, members of Vernon’s City Council each pledged to donate their salary for the month of March to help the family of a local teen who drowned earlier this week in Holmes Creek.

The action was taken when the council convened in special session Tuesday, March 16, with council member Gwen March visiting the family afterward to pass the news.

Those in attendance of the meeting also observed a moment of silence in honor of the teen, whose name has not been officially released by law enforcement officials.

“This is a heartbreaking time for our community, and our hearts go out to this family,” said March.

Over the course of the next few days, additional donations from the community came in to be added to the gesture from the council.

In other business, the council swore in those elected in the March 9 municipal election and reorganized the board, selecting Becky Baxley as President and Gwen March as Vice President.