Spring plant sale scheduled at Botanical Gardens

From Staff Reports

The annual Spring Plant Sale held by the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will be scheduled on March 25, 26 & 27, according to Sale chairman and board member Larry Dykes.

The three-day event begins on Thursday, March 25, with a Garden Member-only “early-bird” sale from 3-6pm. DABG members will have the opportunity to have first pick of all the plants at the sale. Due to continued restrictions and concerns on indoor gatherings at this time, the customary dinner and silent auction will not be held. Attendees to the sale will enter through the Smith Botanical Center and then proceed to the plant sale area adjacent to the antique greenhouse. Anyone who is not a member of the Gardens can join online or at the Botanical Center prior to the sale.

The popular sale is open to the public Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27th, from 8:00am until noon. There is no admission charge to the Garden to attend the sale. The Spring Plant Sale has become well known for the great variety and quality of plants available. Visitors will find a large selection of plants for both sunny and shady areas of your garden. A variety of hardy ferns, vines, flowering shrubs, small trees and more will be available. In addition, the sale will also have a large selection of Native Azaleas, with colors varying from white to deep pink with all shades of yellow and orange in between. A few of the Native Azalea varieties include ‘Admiral Semmes’, ‘Clear Creek’, ‘Four Kings’, ‘High Tide’, ‘Stonewall Jackson’, and more.

The Spring Plant Sale is the longest-running fundraising event for the Garden and all proceeds help support the operation and maintenance of the facility. An inventory of all the plants to be offered in the sale will be posted on the Garden’s website before the sale. Sponsors of the event are Larry and Ronna Dykes and Lewis-Smith Supply.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a growing “legacy collection” of native azaleas, including all the azaleas native to Alabama. Other features of the 46-acre garden include a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden and more. In addition, DABG has a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground and both large and small spaces for rentals. The garden’s primary structure is the 8,000 sq.ft Ralph & Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9:00am-6pm DST 7 days a week. For more information, please contact the Garden office 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.