Sleeping at gas pumps leads to meth charges

From Staff Reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY – A Chipley man is facing drug charges after taking a nap at a Washington County gas station.

A Washington County deputy made a stop at a local convenience store while on patrol shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 16. A citizen immediately approached the deputy to advise him that a vehicle had been parked at the gas pumps for nearly an hour.

The deputy conducted a welfare check, making contact with the driver, later identified as 27-year-old, Charles Howard Vincent, of Chipley. Vincent disregarded the deputy's request to see his license and began exiting the vehicle and attempting to enter the store.

Dispatch advised the deputy that Vincent was on drug offender probation, at which time the deputy asked to conduct a pat-down search and Vincent agreed. Vincent complied when asked to empty his pockets but left behind a small baggy which contained a crystal substance which would later test positive for methamphetamine.

As the deputy retrieved the baggy, Vincent grabbed it and attempted to swallow it. The deputy made efforts to salvage the evidence, and Vincent began resisting.

Vincent was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and resisting an officer without violence.