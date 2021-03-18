Congressman Dunn: 'Prioritize women’s safety, not a radical agenda'

From Staff Reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington and Holmes counties’ Congressional representative spoke out earlier this week following the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). The House passed the bill 244-172 Wednesday, March 17, with 29 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

Congressman Neal Dunn (Florida-02) voted against the measure, releasing a statement criticizing the bill as “politicized” and for inserting “radical policies” based on gender that would “hinder the fight against domestic violence and sexual abuse.”

Congressman Dunn said the bill reallocates resources away from combating violent crimes, disregards the wellbeing of women by promoting unproven methods that could force a victim to confront her abuser, and prohibits religious organizations from running shelters and legal aid centers based on their conscience and sincerely held beliefs thus forcing centers to close.

The original bill created the Office on Violence Against Women within the Justice Department, which has awarded more than $9 billion in grants to state and local governments, nonprofits and universities over the years. The grants fund crisis intervention programs, transitional housing and legal assistance to victims, among other programs. Supporters said the reauthorization would also boost spending for training law enforcement and the courts.

The basis of the reauthorized bill had support among both Democrats and Republicans, but portions of the legislation were sticking points for House Republicans, including measures relating to transgender persons and others that expand gun ownership restrictions. Previously, the restrictions applied to individuals who had felony domestic violence convictions. The reauthorization expands those restrictions to include those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence or stalking.

“House Democrats have made clear that their priority is not ensuring the safety of our wives, sisters, and daughters; their priority is pushing their radical agenda,” said Congressman Dunn. “I support reauthorizing programs and life-saving resources to help women fight back. However, I cannot support measures that put their wellbeing at risk.”

Dunn represents Florida’s District 2, the state’s largest Congressional District, which includes Holmes and Washington counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.