COMMUNITY EVENTS

From Staff Reports

Chipola Regional Workforce Development Consortium

CareerSource Chipola will hold the Chipola Regional Workforce Development Consortium meeting at 2 p.m., March 25 (CST). To join, call 561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 268 596 401# when prompted.

Books Are Fun Event

Washington County Council on Aging will host “Books Are Fun” in a virtual event March 25 – 30, followed by an “in-house” event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 31 and April 1. WCCOA states the link to the virtual event will be announced closer to the date. For more information, call the Council on Aging at: 850-638-6216.

Wausau Easter Egg Hunt

The Town of Wausau will host its annual free Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wausau Possum Palace, 1607 2nd Ave., Wausau. Bring your basket and join the town for food, fellowship, and fun.

Vernon Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Vernon will host its annual free Community Easter Egg Hunt from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Vernon Sportsplex, 3223 Moss Hill Rd., Vernon.

Homebuyer Education Class

The Holmes County Extension Office will present a homebuyer education class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6 at the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 106 E Byrd Ave., Bonifay.

This course is designed to help homebuyers better understand the homebuying process, analyze their personal financial and credit situation, and learn basic home care and maintenance techniques to maintain the value of their home and save money on repairs. Completion of this course satisfies the homeownership education requirement for the SHIP and USDA Rural Development programs. The Florida Cooperative Extension Service is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.

Per UF policy, all attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required - no-walk-ins are permitted. Please call the Jackson County Extension Office, (850) 482-9620, or the Holmes County Extension Office, (850) 547-1108, to register. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact either Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

Spanish Trail Opry

Tickets are on sale for the Spanish Trail Opry which will take place at 7 p.m., April 10, at the Spanish Trail Playhouse. The guest artist will be Clint Daniels of Nashville, TN. In 2019, Clint was a winner of the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Awards for the number one hit song, “Some Of It.” In January 2020, he received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song, “Some Of It.” Most recently, Clint is nominated for an Academy of Country Music (ACM) Song of the Year, “Some Of It.” Lawson Daniels, Clint’s son will join him on stage for a special performance. The annual country music show is directed by Jimmy Miller. Other

performers include Jenny Hammond from Panama City, FL, Larry Grainger from Southport, FL, Sonny and Linda Morris from Abbeville, AL, Kevin Russell, and Mil Cox. Band members are PJ Pettijohn on lead guitar, Ben Batchelor on drums, Jon Webb on lead guitar and mandolin, Sven Davis on bass guitar, Doug Salter on piano and Jimmy Miller, on pedal steel guitar and banjo. The Master of Ceremonies is Emory Wells. Reserved seat tickets for the 7:00 p.m. show are $15.00 each and are on sale now at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. Tickets may also be purchased by calling or visiting the STP Business Office at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, FL 32428. For more information, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, e-mail spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113.

‘Chipola Live!’ set for April 15

Live performing arts returns to Chipola College with “Chipola Live!”, at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 15, in the Center for the Arts Theatre. Chipola Fine Arts students will be live on stage for a night of music and theatrical scenes featuring students from the Show Choir, College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, Rock and Jazz Band and Theatre. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at www.Chipola.edu/boxoffice beginning April 1. Seating will be socially-distanced with limited seating available. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks.

Senior Expo

Washington County Council on Aging will host its Senior Expo Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until noon, April 20, at Shiloh Baptist Church. There will be vendors, free lunch, and door prizes. For more information, call the Council on Aging at: 850-638-6216.

Habitat for Humanity ‘Women Build’

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity will host a Women Build event in May. Build day volunteers will work under the supervision of Chipola Habitat’s construction team and engage in a variety of tasks, including framing, installing flooring, installing cabinets, painting, and landscaping. Build Day events include: Advocacy Luncheon - noon to 2 p.m. on May 6 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1976 Shiloh Lane, Chipley and Build Workday - 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 7 at Chipola Street Development, 2836 Chipola Street Marianna. Registration will open on March 22, with forms available on the website at ChipolaHabitat.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

