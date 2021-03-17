Sleeping at gas pumps leads to meth charges

Special to the News

While on patrol, approximately 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, a Washington County deputy made a brief stop at a local convenience store. He was immediately approached by a gentleman who told him a vehicle had been parked at the gas pumps for almost an hour.

The deputy conducted a welfare check and made contact with the driver, later identified as 27-year-old, Charles Howard Vincent, of Chipley. Vincent ignored the deputy's request to see his license, and began exiting the vehicle and attempting to enter the store.

Dispatch advised the officer that Vincent was on drug offender probation, at which time the deputy asked to conduct a pat-down search and Vincent agreed. Vincent was asked to empty his pockets and complied, but left behind a small baggy which contained a crystal substance.

As the deputy retrieved the baggy, Vincent grabbed it and attempted to swallow it. The deputy made efforts to salvage the evidence and Vincent began resisting.

Vincent was then taken into custody, and the deputy later confirmed, after obtaining a positive field test, the crystal substance was methamphetamine

Vincent was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting an officer without violence.

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us