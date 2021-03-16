Vernon hopeful for Legislative appropriations

By Carol Kent Wyatt | Washington County News @CAROLKENTWYATT

VERNON – Representatives for the City of Vernon and Washington County are meeting this week with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in hopes of finding a solution to issues at Vernon’s wastewater treatment plant.

The plant has long been in need of repair, and local septic company operators are hopeful the improvements come soon.

In 2016, the state passed legislation outlawing land application of septage, a method that involved filtered septage being systematically applied to a lime-stabilized area, and in many cases, then planted over with crops such as corn to help absorb excess nitrates. The ban resulted in septic company operators being required to dispose of the byproduct at state-approved facilities, such as the one in Vernon.

Davy Odom, owner of Odom Septic Service, says the facility’s ongoing repair issues and lack of capacity is costly to both his business and his customers.

“If we can’t unload, we can’t pump,” said Odom. “If we can’t pump, local residents can’t get a hometown company to unload for them, which means they would have to use someone from out of town at a higher price due to the distance they have to drive.”

Forrest Boone, managing member of Northwest Equity Group, is one of those customers. Boone reports he recently had to pay an out-of-town company to pump the system at the Chipley property Deerwood Apartments due to Odom not being able to unload from a previous customer. The other company’s $1,500 price was considerably more than the average of $750 he normally would have paid to Odom.

“There’s no more critical issue to economic development than water and sewer,” said Boone. “We get all excited to see new businesses come in, but all of them need that capacity.”

“Every time we have to pump, we’re in a panic,” he added. “With as high as the water table has been the ground gets so saturated that we’re in danger of septage backing up into the eight ground-floor homes of those apartments.”

County Commission Chairman Tray Hawkins says he is looking to the state to help come up with a solution.

“This is a problem created by the state, and we’re asking for the state’s help to fix it,” said Hawkins. “They put a bill into effect with no forethought to the ramifications for rural communities.”

Rep. Brad Drake sponsored a bill in 2019 that would help fund upgrades to the Vernon wastewater treatment plant, but that bill died in committee.

Drake says he is still committed to help with the issue.

“The state made some sweeping policy changes in 2016, changes that would be protective and sensitive to environmental needs long term,” said Rep. Drake. “There were a lot of us who were concerned that while we were making sweeping changes, this was a difficult situation to deal with because of the limited capacity. I’m open and willing to help in any way I can to help facilitating assistance for adding additional sewage treatment capacity for Vernon or anywhere else in Northwest Florida.”

Vernon Mayor Candice Hodges says the project is a priority for the city

“The City of Vernon is actively working on the betterment and function of our sewer plant and are aware of the issues,” said Mayor Hodges. “The staff is working hard to maintain a good system and temporarily stopped dumping from septic pumping businesses to maintain proper levels for our citizens however it is also important that we be able to allow those businesses use

of the system because it benefits all the community when local businesses can keep their cost down and business stay in the area. Commissioner Hawkins and I along with any council wishing to attend will be traveling to Tallahassee this week to speak with lobbyists in order to secure funding to provide an overflow system that will maintain the function and smooth operation of the city.”