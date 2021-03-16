No injuries in Bonifay house fire

Staff Report

BONIFAY, Fla. – The occupants of a Happy Hollow Road residence in Bonifay were all able to escape a house fire late in the evening, Monday, March 15.

Bonifay Fire-Rescue responded around 11:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 2293 Happy Hollow Road to find the single-story residence about 50-percent involved with fire and the home’s carport fully engulfed.

A Bonifay Fire Rescue report states the Engine One crew initiated a defensive attack on the fire. Once the fire was controlled, crews were able to make entry and perform a primary and secondary search for any occupants with all occupants being able to evacuate without injury.

Esto Fire Department and Gritney Fire Department responded to assist with the fire. Holmes County EMS, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, and Bonifay Police Department assisted on scene.