‘You’ve got to have hope’: Local woman hopeful for kidney donation

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Missy Timmons has spent most of her adult life advocating for others as a lobbyist in Tallahassee. Today, she is hoping a kidney donation will enable her to continue being a voice for others.

Timmons was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD) - a genetic disorder which causes kidneys to enlarge and lose function over time - more than 20 years ago. Her plight is made more difficult by only being able to look to other Type O individuals as potential donors and also by the disease’s heredity traits, which rule out her mother and siblings as donors due to their own PKD diagnoses.

In 2016, Timmins was told she needed a transplant and was later accepted into the transplant program at Shands Hospital. Since then, she has kept a packed bag in her car, sleeping with her phone close by in case she gets the call that a kidney is on standby. In the last year, three arranged donations from living donors have fallen through at the last minute. Yet through it all, Timmins stays positive.

“It gets disappointing, but you pick yourself up and move forward,” she said. “I’ll be honest, the third time broke my heart a little bit because you get your hopes up, but you’ve got to keep going. You’ve got to have hope.”

Timmons, who spends nine to ten hours a day on dialysis, still works full time and is working not only to raise awareness about PKD, but also to lobby for legislative changes that will help make organ donation more frequent in Florida. She is also on the board of the non-profit organization, “More Transplants, More Life”, an organization which works to increase the number of organ donations and to provide support for patients and living donors.

With each passing day, Timmins’ need for a kidney becomes more dire, but she says if someone is unable to be a match for her, they can still help others by speaking with their loved ones about organ donation.

“We’re trying to increase education,” she said. “I’m lucky; I have a dialysis machine. Someone waiting for a set of lungs or a heart does not have that option. If their match doesn’t come in time, they pass away. Have the discussion with your family about being an organ donor; that way, if something happens, they don’t have to make that difficult decision.”

To see if you are a match for Timmins, or to request more information about becoming a living donor, contact the Shands Transplant Program at 352-265-0254.