‘What will it take for you to stop?’

From Staff Reports

HOLMES COUNTY — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently announced “Operation Safe Stop” to reinforce the importance of school transportation safety.

The objective is to raise public awareness about improper passing of school buses and reduce occurrences.

The school bus stop law states that when approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, motorists must stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Motorists in all directions are required to stop, unless the highway is divided by a grass median or concrete barrier.

The Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols around buses, hoping to hold motorists committing these infractions accountable. This may include deputies riding the school bus with the driver in problem areas.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate says the goal is to prevent tragedies and ensure children stay safe and out of harm’s way when traveling to and from school.

“One violation of this important law protecting our children is one too many,” said Sheriff Tate.