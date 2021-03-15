WCSO recovers body of missing teen

From Staff Reports

VERNON, Fla — Washington County Sheriff’s Office and dive teams with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation have recovered the body of a local teen after an apparent drowning at Holmes Creek in Vernon.

Emergency crews first responded to the scene Sunday, March 13, where the 15-year-old boy had been swimming with his friends.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said the teen and his friends decided to swim from one side of the creek to the other but when the 15-year-old went underwater, he never resurfaced.

Despite water visibility being less and a foot, resulting in divers having a difficult time navigating through the debris underwater, search crews were able utilize an underwater scanning sonar system, as well as other bottom and side scanning equipment.

Through the joint efforts of the WCSO and the FWC dive team, the teen’s body was located and recovered Monday, March 14.

Sheriff Crews asks that the public refrain from coming to the area, as investigative efforts are still in progress.

“We ask that you keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers as they process this difficult outcome,” said Sheriff Crews. “I also want to thank the Washington County deputies and FWC officers who responded, as well as the community for their outreach of support during this tragic time.”

The teen’s name had not been released at press time. Updates to this story will be posted at www.chipleypaper.com as they become available.