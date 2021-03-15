PDL to take natural approach to mosquito control

By Carol Kent Wyatt | Washington County News @CAROLKENTWYATT

PONCE DE LEON – The Town of Ponce de Leon will take a natural approach to mosquito control this year.

The town council voted in regular session Thursday, March 11, to forego the mosquito spray and instead install bat houses in strategic locations around the town.

Bat houses are rectangular boxes, typically made of wood, that have an open bottom and an envelope-like opening at the top. The inside has chambers or cells for bats to roost, and the boxes are mounted on poles or trees.

“Bats reduce common insect pests by consuming them in large quantities, and the sound of bat calls can repel additional insects from areas where bats spend time,” said Holly Ober, a UF/IFAS associate professor of wildlife ecology and conservation and an Extension specialist.

Ponce de Leon Mayor Shane Busby says in addition to saving the town the reoccurring $2,000 annual cost of the mosquito spray, the bat house option will have a more important benefit.

“It’s more of a natural way for to control the mosquito problem versus having the chemical spray,” said Busby. “We know the spray works, but we don’t we also don’t know the effects down the line.”

The town will begin by placing a few bat houses on city property to slowly build up the colonies. The houses will have an estimated cost of about $200 each.