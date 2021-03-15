A tradition of champions: PDL family represents three generations of State Champs

By Carol Kent Wyatt | Washington County News @CAROLKENTWYATT

PONCE DE LEON – While winning the 1A State Championship for basketball is no doubt a career highlight for all of Ponce de Leon’s Lady Pirates, this year’s championship meant the carrying on of a family tradition for three of its team members.

2021 Lady Pirates Cadence Alford, Anna Carroll, and Michelle Neal each have mothers who also brought home state titles as a Lady Pirate. Respectively, they are: Summer Zorn Alford (2000), Tina Owen Carroll (1989) and Kim Farrington Mason (2000).

For Ponce de Leon Senior Anna Carroll and her mother, Tina, that tradition goes back even farther.

Tina Owen Carroll’s father, Roger Owen is now a retired rural letter carrier and works at his alma mater as a custodian. But before he held the title of father, grandfather, and or U.S. Postal Worker, he helped the Pirates earn the title of the state’s 1972 basketball champions, playing forward and guard.

“We went to state when I was a junior and got beat the first game, recalls Owen. “We went back when I was a senior. We were 29-0 at that time, and Henry Kent and Odell Parrish were coaches.”

Owen says he will never forget the feeling of that win.

“There was nothing like it,” he said. “Once we went and got defeated, our goal was to go back the next year and win. Everyone on that team had that mindset, and the whole community was there. We had a very good team both years I played.”

Owen and teammates Johnny Galloway and Hilton Galloway were named to the All-State team that year.

“We had a great team. It was nothing one guy could do.”

Owen’s daughter, Tina works as a data clerk at Ponce de Leon Elementary and began her basketball career in the 5th grade.

“We don’t have a football team, so that’s what you do at Ponce de Leon,” she said. “You play basketball.”

Carroll was a Sophomore when her team claimed the 1989 State Championship with a 32-0 perfect season under the leadership of Coach Terry McClure, but she said it took watching her daughter play now to truly understand what her dad was feeling back then.

“I’m probably more proud of my daughter’s team winning than I was for my own,” she said. “It’s just a different feeling as a parent. I now know more how it was for my dad to see me win.”

Anna Carroll says her experience was a bit different from that of her mother and grandfather, partly due to COVID restrictions, but she noticed one major similarity: the support of the community.

“Even with COVID going on, a lot of people still came out to support us, just as the community has always done,” she said. “I admit that I did feel a bit of pressure since [my mom and grandfather] both won, but when you’re playing, you’re not thinking about winning or losing; you’re only thinking about the game.”

Anna says win or lose, she couldn’t ask for a better team, which was under the leadership of Coach Brad Alford.

“My team and I were really close, and it was important to share this with everyone. It’s such a surreal moment to be a part of.”

Owen had the distinction of being present for all three championship wins says while some aspects of the game have changed, some things have held fast,

“We didn’t have 3-point shots back then,” he said, “but we did have the camaraderie of the team and the same incredible support of the community.”

Tina Carroll agrees.

“Title or no, it’s always the same: the community really shows up and shows out,” she said. “We were all close to our teammates because we are from a small town. And that’s the best place to be.”