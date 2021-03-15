Jones re-appointed to UWF Board of Trustees

From Staff Reports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Jones of Westville is one of three Panhandle residents recently appointed to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees by Governor Ron DeSantis.

This is a second re-appointed for Jones, who has served the board since 2010 with appointments by three Governors.

Jones is the CEO of Jones-Phillips & Associates, Inc., an economic development consulting firm. He served in the Florida Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves for 28 years. Jones has served as a trustee of Chipola College and has been involved with Alpha Gamma Rho, the American Legion and the Vintage Triumph Register. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Florida and graduated with Honors from the United States Army Command & General Staff College.

Also appointed to the board were Dr. Paul Hsu of Shalimar, a managing member of PSH of Okaloosa and the owner and chairman of Cyntech, Inc. and Total Parts Plus, Inc. and Lewis Bear, Jr. of Gulf Breeze, President and CEO of the Lewis Bear Company, a wholesale distribution business in Pensacola.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.