HCSO makes multiple drug arrests

From Staff Reports

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made multiple drug-related arrests between March 3 and March 11. The following are an accounting of those arrests from HCSO:

March 3

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 179-A, north of Highway 2.

The driver was identified as Randall Lee Thames Jr., 36 years old from Samson, Alabama. Thames stated that he did not have a valid license, which was confirmed through dispatch.

The deputy had Thames step out of the vehicle and observed a small plastic bag in his hand. The deputy attempted to take Thames into custody, but he fled and attempted to destroy evidence by tearing open the bag. Thames was eventually taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest without violence.

That same day a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Highway 79 and Highway 160. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Marianne Coach, 31, of Hartford, Alabama. While conducting the traffic stop, deputies obtained permission to search the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a black jacket; further inspection of the jacket revealed a small plastic bag containing meth in a pocket. Coach stated the jacket was hers, but the drugs belonged to a friend. Coach was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with possession of methamphetamine.

March 7

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office were informed that a drug transaction was planned to occur at the Dollar General in Esto. Deputies set up surveillance in the area and observed the suspects’ arrival and a transaction taking place. Deputies then converged on the suspects and took them into custody. The suspects were identified as 43-year-old Jessica Richards and 32-year-old Jamie Newberry, both of Dothan, Alabama. Officers seized cash from the suspects along with approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine. Richards and Newberry have both been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

In a separate incident that same day, investigators conducted an undercover operation at the State Line Liquor Store on Hwy 179-A. Information was obtained that Jesse Ugas, 32, of Slocomb, Alabama, was en-route to sell methamphetamine to an individual. An undercover officer arrived at the store and waited for Ugas to arrive. Once Ugas arrived, other deputies converged on the

store and were able to detain Ugas. Deputies recovered around 25 grams of methamphetamine from the scene. Ugas has been arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

March 11

Deputies responded to Adolf Whitaker Rd and Hwy 177 in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies was able to contact the subject who told the deputies his brother, Harris Lane Hudson, was at his house smoking meth and he did not want to get into trouble. Deputies went to the house and contacted Hudson in his bedroom.

Hudson was questioned about the drug use, and he stated that he was on state probation and failed a drug test today. Hudson went on to say there was meth and a pipe in his room. A search of Hudson’s room revealed a meth pipe lying on the bed and several containers around the room that contained methamphetamine. Hudson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.