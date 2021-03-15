HCHS JROTC Female drill team goes to state

By Cadet Captain Laura Hamilton | Holmes County High School JROTC Public Affairs Officer

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, 14 highly motivated, highly dedicated Holmes County High School JROTC cadets traveled to Chipley High School to compete in Area-11 JROTC Drill/ Color Guard the state qualifier.

There were four categories for each team: armed squad, unarmed squad, armed exhibition, and color guard.

Holmes county competed in all four categories on the female and male-mixed teams.

All of the practice paid off, the Female Regulation Unarmed Squad (command by Darci Farring), Female Color Guard (commanded by Katlyn Biddle), Female Regulation Armed Squad (commanded by Loreili Siniard), Female Armed Exhibition (commanded by Elanie Alday), and Male-Mixed Armed Exhibition (commanded by Laura Hamilton) all marched their teams to 1st place. The Regulation Armed Squad (commanded by Seth Crutchfield) took 2nd place. Regulation Unarmed Squad (commanded by Philip Wood) took 3rd place. In the Female Individual Knock Out Drill, Cadet Siniard placed 1st, Farring placed 2nd, and Alday 4th. In Male Individual Knock-out Drill, Cadet Wood took 1st and Forehand, M. 3rd.

The Female team qualified to represent Area-11 JROTC at the Florida State Drill/ Color Guard Meet.