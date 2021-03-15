Business owner holds ‘Community Fun Day’

From Staff Reports

CHIPLEY – A local business owner hosted a free community event Saturday, March 13.

“Community Fun Day” was hosted by Southern Splash & Dash Detailing at its location at 1346 Jackson Ave. Owner Miken Hooks says he simply wanted to offer free activities to the community.

“We just wanted to do something for the youth,” said Hooks. “It’s starting to get hotter, and some of them can’t afford to go the beach. The community has supported my business, so I just wanted to give back.”

Community Fun Day featured free food, face painting and other activities, as well as music and games with prizes. Hooks says he will host another event in June, with the date still to be announced.