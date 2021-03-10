Vernon chooses Baxley, March, Jackson and Brock

Carol Kent Wyatt

The News

VERNON - Polls closed for the Vernon city election at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, with voter turnout being the largest in recent history at nearly 31 percent.

Elected to fill the four seats on the ballot were incumbent Becky Baxley with 85 votes, incumbent Gwen March with 79 votes, challenger Chad Jackson with 78 votes, and incumbent Joey Brock with 77 votes.

Falling short at the polls were challengers Gary Owens with 72 votes, Mary Porteus with 67 votes, and Tony Lagman with 53 votes.

City Council member Jeanie Shipes chose not to seek re-election.

Of the 500 registered Vernon voters, 154 voters cast their ballots with 34 voting by absentee and one ballot being provisional.