Chipley unpauses CRA grants; votes to sell foreclosed property

Carol Kent Wyatt

The News

CHIPLEY – A popular grant program is once again accepting applications after being on hold since January.

Chipley City Council temporarily suspended applications in January for residential and business improvement grants through the Chipley Redevelopment Agency. The suspension was to give CRA board members and City Attorney Michelle Jordan time to make a change in the application agreement language that would help recapture funds should grantees sell or “flip” the property.

Council members voted in regular session Tuesday, March 9, to accept the new guidelines, allow the CRA to once again accept applications, and allow applicants to submit work performed between January 12 and March 9 to help fulfill the grant’s in-kind work requirement. CRA Executive Director Ted Everett states approximately ten applicants have been awaiting the program to restart the application process.

Council members also voted to accept bids on a long-abandoned property located at 506 Main St. The property is owned by Mack Sowell, who is no longer a resident of the area. The city filed a lawsuit in 2020 to foreclose on the property’s code enforcement liens, which had accumulated to more than $70,000. Bids will begin at $5,000 with the stipulation that the property be brought into code compliance within 60 days of the closing of the sale.

In other business, council members: