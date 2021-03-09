WCSO captures fugitive on the run since last week

Special to Washington County News

A fugitive wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody Tuesday, March 9, after WCSO and the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force received and then acted on a tip regarding the whereabouts of 38-year-old Christopher Aaron Crunkelton.

Crunkelton, who had been on the run since WCSO responded to a battery on Bunyon Drive last week, fled a second time after law enforcement arrived at a local residence to serve him with arrest warrants. This time, Crunkelton attempted to flee but was apprehended by a Washington County Deputy after a short foot chase. Crunkleton was taken into custody and is charged with obstructing justice, battery and grand theft auto.