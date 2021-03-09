Wausau holds inaugural ‘Spring Color Run’ to benefit scholarships

Carol Kent Wyatt

The Wausau Community Development Club held the first annual Spring Color Run in Sunny Hills Saturday, March 6, as a fundraising effort for its scholarship program.

The 5K run began at Boat Lake, with more than 50 participants of all ages running or walking in support of the community. Seven different “color stations” were sponsored by local businesses Imagination Station, P40 Farms, and A Cut Above Tree Service and manned by volunteers and club members alongside members of Washington County Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) and the Washington County Fire Department. The Sunny Hills Civic Association provided water for runners during the event.

The event raised $2,000, with all proceeds benefiting the Wausau Community Development Club’s efforts to provide a four-year scholarship to two graduating Washington County seniors each year.