SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.

Wausau holds inaugural ‘Spring Color Run’ to benefit scholarships

Carol Kent Wyatt

The Wausau Community Development Club held the first annual Spring Color Run in Sunny Hills Saturday, March 6, as a fundraising effort for its scholarship program.

Runners in the Spring Color Run are doused by color at one of seven color stations along the 5K’s route.

The 5K run began at Boat Lake, with more than 50 participants of all ages running or walking in support of the community. Seven different “color stations” were sponsored by local businesses Imagination Station, P40 Farms, and A Cut Above Tree Service and manned by volunteers and club members alongside members of Washington County Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) and the Washington County Fire Department. The Sunny Hills Civic Association provided water for runners during the event.

The event raised $2,000, with all proceeds benefiting the Wausau Community Development Club’s efforts to provide a four-year scholarship to two graduating Washington County seniors each year.

The inaugural event had 50 participants and raised $2,000 for local scholarships.